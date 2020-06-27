Freedreno Gallium3D is the latest Mesa driver implementing an on-disk shader cache.
Freedreno on Friday merged disk cache support for IR3, the driver's compiler and machine-specific IR for the shader ISA with this open-source Qualcomm Adreno graphics driver.
This addition for Mesa 20.2 comes after its review the past couple of weeks and also needing other changes in place for this shader cache support to land, which can help with game load times thanks to having the shader IR cached to disk and in some cases helping overall performance.
The merge request by Freedreno lead developer Rob Clark noted, "With mh31 and a couple [Google Play Store] games, a cache-hit startup is around 66-75% percent of a cold-cache (or no-shader-cache) startup time, which seems like a useful improvement."
The IR3 disk cache for Freedreno will be part of next quarter's Mesa 20.2 release. Meanwhile also in the open-source Qualcomm Adreno land is the related TURNIP Vulkan driver. As of yesterday this open-source Vulkan driver now has semaphore support in conjunction with the MSM kernel driver's synchronization object support.
