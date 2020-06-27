Freedreno Lands On-Disk Shader Cache Support In Mesa 20.2
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 27 June 2020 at 08:41 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
Freedreno Gallium3D is the latest Mesa driver implementing an on-disk shader cache.

Freedreno on Friday merged disk cache support for IR3, the driver's compiler and machine-specific IR for the shader ISA with this open-source Qualcomm Adreno graphics driver.

This addition for Mesa 20.2 comes after its review the past couple of weeks and also needing other changes in place for this shader cache support to land, which can help with game load times thanks to having the shader IR cached to disk and in some cases helping overall performance.

The merge request by Freedreno lead developer Rob Clark noted, "With mh31 and a couple [Google Play Store] games, a cache-hit startup is around 66-75% percent of a cold-cache (or no-shader-cache) startup time, which seems like a useful improvement."

The IR3 disk cache for Freedreno will be part of next quarter's Mesa 20.2 release. Meanwhile also in the open-source Qualcomm Adreno land is the related TURNIP Vulkan driver. As of yesterday this open-source Vulkan driver now has semaphore support in conjunction with the MSM kernel driver's synchronization object support.
Add A Comment
Related News
Mesa 20.2 RADV Driver Flips On ACO By Default For Quicker Game Load Times, Better Performance
Mesa 20.1.2 Release Led By Radeon Driver Fixes
RADV ACO SMEM Patches Land - Taking ACO To Feature Parity With AMDGPU LLVM
Mesa 20.2 Gets A Release Schedule With Hopes Of Shipping By End Of August
Radeon "RADV" Vulkan Driver Adds Experimental Support For Sienna Cichlid
Zink Is Now OpenGL 3.0 Complete For Generic GL Over Vulkan
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A NVIDIA Engineer In His Spare Time Wrote A Vulkan Driver That Works On Older Raspberry Pi
Linux To Begin Tightening Up Ability To Write To CPU MSRs From User-Space
Apple Confirms Their Future Desktops + Laptops Will Use In-House CPUs
Firefox Private Network Is Now Official As Mozilla VPN
GNOME's Window Rendering Culling Was Broken Leading To Wasted Performance
VideoLAN Now Developing "libndi" For NDI Video Stream Handling
Xfce's Xfdesktop 4.15 Released
Latest Slab Cgroup Memory Controller Patches Saving ~1GB RAM Per Host On Facebook Servers