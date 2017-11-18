Freedreno Gallium3D Supports A Fair Amount Of OpenGL 4.x
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 18 November 2017 at 07:05 AM EST.
The Freedreno Gallium3D driver that provides reverse-engineered OpenGL support for Qualcomm Adreno graphics processors is able to handle quite a bit of OpenGL 4.

There wasn't any big code drop overnight but the driver has been building up over time and Freedreno founder Rob Clark has got around to updating the documentation. He's been adding support for new extensions bit by bit and now it's quite a collection of OpenGL 4 enablement.

On Friday he found time to update the documentation and ended up marking 28 OpenGL 4.0~4.5 extensions off the list as complete. There's also 13 extensions of OpenGL ES 3.1 requirements marked off the list. This is while officially the driver exposes just desktop OpenGL 3.1 but quite close to 3.3 sans geometry shaders and multisample textures.

Though keep in mind for some of these more advanced extensions, they are only supported by recent Adreno graphics chips.

You can glance at the overall Freedreno OpenGL state quite easily now via MesaMatrix.net.
