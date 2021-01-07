Freedreno In Mesa 21.0 Flips On OpenGL 3.3 Support
It was just at the end of December that the Mesa 21.0 development code enabled OpenGL 3.2 support for Freedreno, the open-source Gallium3D driver for Qualcomm Adreno graphics hardware. Now in time for Mesa 21.0 still, OpenGL 3.3 support has been achieved.

OpenGL 3.3 contexts (and GLSL 330) in turn is supported with the newest development code this week per this commit.

The OpenGL 3.3 support in Freedreno is enabled for Qualcomm Adreno 600 series hardware.

Mesa 21.0 as the Q1'2021 update to this stack of open-source GPU drivers will thus take Freedreno from OpenGL 3.1 to 3.3 for this newer Adreno hardware. The TURNIP driver also continues advancing as well in Mesa for Adreno Vulkan support.
