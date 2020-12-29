Mesa 21.0 has flipped on support for allowing OpenGL 3.2 contexts with the Freedreno Gallium3D driver that provides open-source GL support for Qualcomm Adreno hardware.
OpenGL 3.1 support was advertised while all OpenGL 3.2 functionality was since wired up. Eric Anholt as a result has now exposed the OpenGL 3.2 support by flipping on GLSL 150 for Adreno 600 series and newer Qualcomm GPUs.
The code was merged today as the latest open-source Qualcomm graphics improvement while separately the Mesa TURNIP driver continues advancing in providing Vulkan support for Adreno hardware.
Mesa 21.0 is under feature development until around early February while the Mesa 21.0 feature release with this GL 3.2 for Freedreno and much more will debut as stable in March.
The Adreno 600 series hardware is capable of OpenGL / GLES 3.2, Vulkan 1.0/1.1, OpenCL 2.0, and Direct3D 12 Feature Level 12_1. The Freedreno OpenGL support has been quite mature for some time now while the TURNIP open-source Vulkan driver is working and continues getting in better shape. We haven't seen much focus/work on OpenCL support with Clover on Freedreno.
