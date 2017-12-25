Freedreno Lands Context Priority Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 25 December 2017 at 07:59 AM EST. Add A Comment
MESA --
Rob Clark of the Freedreno project has landed his context priority patches in Mesa that originate from this past October.

When paired with the changes in Linux 4.15 from the MSM DRM driver, the latest Mesa Git code now offers context priority support for the Freedreno Gallium3D driver. This allows exposing different context priorities for Qualcomm Adreno devices supporting different priority ring buffers.

This priority scheduling isn't currently exposed via any EGL extension or the like at the moment, but if running Linux 4.15 + Mesa 17.4-dev Git and using the FD_MESA_DEBUG=hiprio environment variable, that process should be given higher priority over other graphics work on the system. Currently it just supports modes of high priority and low priority.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Semaphores Support Updated For RadeonSI Gallium3D
Mesa 17.2.8 Released With Just Over One Dozen Fixes
Mesa 17.3.1 Released With Around Three Dozen Fixes
Mesa 18.0 Planned For A Mid-February Release
Mesa 17.3.1 Is Being Prepped With Around Three Dozen Fixes
Libdrm 2.4.89 Released With Leasing & Synchronization Object APIs
Popular News
Ubuntu 17.10 Temporarily Pulled Due To A BIOS Corrupting Problem
Eelo: The Latest Linux Mobile Attempt, Led By Mandrake's Founder
Why SUSE Is Using FBCON Rather Than DRM/KMS For Their In-Kernel Boot Splash
Schaller On Why The "Year Of The Linux Desktop" Hasn't Happened
Canonical's FY2017 Performance: $126 Million, Nearly 600 Employees
Steam 2017 Winter Sale Gets Underway