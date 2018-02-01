Freedreno Gallium3D Tackling NIR Optimizations & More In 2018
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 12 February 2018 at 06:22 AM EST. Add A Comment
MESA --
Freedreno project leader Rob Clark who is employed by Red Hat has provided a status update on his activities around this reverse-engineered, open-source Qualcomm Adreno graphics driver.

Aside from what we have covered on Freedreno's continued OpenGL/Gallium3D advancements, he also notes his Qualcomm IOMMU driver was mainlined in Linux 4.14. He also notes how the overall support for Qualcomm SoCs with the upstream Linux kernel has been improved a great deal since he began working on Freedreno. In fact, Fedora 27 works with the DB410C development board out-of-the-box.

Other recent work to Freedreno includes improvements to its NIR intermediate optimization passes, better instruction scheduling, and various other improvements.

Rob Clark noted about the performance improvements as a result of his continued optimizations, "The end results tend to depend on how complex the shaders that a game/benchmark uses. At the extreme high end, 4x improvement for alu2. On the other hand, probably doesn't make much difference for older games like xonotic. Supertuxkart and most of the other gfxbench benchmarks show something along the lines of 10-20% improvement."

More details on the Freedreno state via this blog post.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Gallium3D Now Supports NIR Shader Disk Cache
Mesa 18.0-RC4 Released With More Fixes
~80 Patches Are Left For Having Intel i965 SPIR-V Support
Some Early Bits Of The "Soft FP64" Infrastructure Will Be Mainlined Soon In Mesa
Trying Out RadeonSI NIR With Some OpenGL Linux Games On Mesa 18.1-dev
Mesa 18.0-RC3 Released With 50+ Changes
Popular News
Valve Has Hired Another Open-Source Linux GPU Driver Developer
VLC 3.0 Released
New Slimbook KDE Plasma Ultrabook Rolled Out
GNOME Shell Gets macOS-Like Ability To Close Apps From The Alt-Tab Switcher
Fedora's Power Tweaks Dropped The Power Use On A ThinkPad By ~30%
VLC 3.0 Should Be Out By The End Of The Week