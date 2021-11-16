Freedreno Gallium3D Lands Basic Support For "Clover" OpenCL

Mesa 22.0 development code now has basic support in the Freedreno Gallium3D driver for OpenCL powered by the Clover state tracker.
Freedreno is the open-source Gallium3D driver for Qualcomm Adreno graphics hardware that started out as a reverse-engineering effort and these days is now being used within Google Chromebooks along with the accompanying TURNIP Mesa Vulkan driver and the MSM DRM/KMS driver in kernel-space.
Adding to the list of Freedreno features is now having basic OpenCL support via the long-standing Clover driver. Adding Clover support on top of the current Freedreno driver wasn't much of a challenge thanks to leveraging NIR plus some other basic alterations. This support should be working for Adreno 600 series hardware.
The current state of some basic OpenCL features for Freedreno can be found via this merge request. We'll see how far the Freedreno OpenCL support matures in time for the Mesa 22.0 release in Q1.
1 Comment