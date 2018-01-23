Code Aurora Working On Adreno 6xx Support For Freedreno
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 23 January 2018 at 03:18 AM EST. 1 Comment
The Qualcomm-aligned Code Aurora is working on supporting the latest-generation Adreno A6xx graphics hardware with the open-source Freedreno+MSM driver stack.

Jordan Crouse who has been working for Qualcomm's Innovation Center since 2009 and has contributed many times to Freedreno and the MSM DRM driver under the Code Aurora umbrella has sent out a set of prep patches in working towards Adreno 6xx series support.

Crouse noted with the MSM DRM patches sent out on Monday, "In anticipation of forthcoming a6xx support here is a handful of changes to reorganize the generic code a bit to make it easier to plug in the new target. Also included are a few minor bug fixes for issues that popped up in the midst of the new code development."

Great to see them working on open-source Adreno 600 series support, especially with the Adreno 630 (Snapdragon 845) not yet being available through retail channels. The Adreno 610/620/630 are their latest-generation parts for the Snapdragon 640/670/845. The Adreno 6xx parts have Vulkan 1.0 capabilities similar to the A5xx series, OpenGL ES 3.2, full OpenCL 2.0 support, and on the Windows side can handle D3D12. The Adreno 630 is reported by Qualcomm as being 30% faster than their previous generation parts, 30% more power efficient than the Adreno 540, and 2.5x the display throughput.
