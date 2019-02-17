Freedreno Picks Up OpenGL Compute Support For Adreno A6xx Hardware

The newest addition to the Freedreno Gallium3D driver for open-source 3D on Qualcomm graphics hardware is enabling OpenGL compute support for A6xx series hardware.
Freedreno already ships compute support for Adreno A5xx hardware while now for Mesa 19.1 the support has landed for the latest-generation A6xx hardware.
Rob Clark, the original mastermind behind Freedreno, landed the support on Saturday after adding more than one thousand lines of code to the driver.
This latest activity to the Freedreno driver can be seen here.
The Qualcomm Adreno 600 series is capable of OpenGL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.1, and OpenCL 2.0. At this point though Freedreno is just focused on OpenGL / GLES and not yet any Vulkan driver nor working OpenCL support but at least its GL support continues getting in increasingly good shape even for the latest Qualcomm SoCs.
Add A Comment