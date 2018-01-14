Freedreno Gallium3D Lands A5xx Texture Tiling For Better Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 14 January 2018 at 05:45 PM EST.
Freedreno lead developer Rob Clark has landed initial support for texture tiling with Qualcomm Adreno A5xx graphics hardware.

The 300+ lines of code added to the Freedreno Gallium3D driver is enough to boost the A5xx GPU performance by 5~10% in most Linux games while in cases like the GLMark2 benchmark by much more.

But due to some issues remaining (namely with the Piglit OpenGL tests), this texture tiling is not enabled by default but requires setting the FD_MESA_DEBUG=ttile environment variable prior to running your OpenGL/GLES workloads.

More details in this Mesa commit.
