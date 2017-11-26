Freedreno A4xx Picks Up Some More OpenGL 4 Extensions
When Ilia Mirkin isn't busy being one of the key contributors to the open-source NVIDIA "Nouveau" driver stack, he's often working on the Freedreno driver stack for the open-source Qualcomm Adreno support.

This weekend Mirkin has been working on some improvements to Freedreno Gallium3D. In particular, taking some code that previously was for A5xx hardware and newer and making it work with the Adreno A4xx series. The Adreno 4xx series hardware is capable of OpenGL ES 3.1/3.2 in full as well as DX11 on the Microsoft side as well as OpenCL 1.2 for compute.

Hitting Mesa 17.4-dev now for Adreno A5xx GPU users are indirect draw and thus flipping on OpenGL 4.0 / GLES 3.1's ARB_draw_indirect and GL 4.3's ARB_multi_draw_indirect. He also has working stencil texturing for getting GL 4.3/4.4 extensions marked off of ARB_stencil_texturing and ARB_texture_stencil8. Rounding out his Freedreno work for the weekend was then adding ARB_framebuffer_no_attachments support.

After that he ended his day with some NV50 IR optimizations back in Nouveau land.
