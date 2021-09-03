Freedesktop SDK 21.08 Released With RISC-V Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 3 September 2021 at 07:41 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
The Freedesktop SDK as a platform and SDK run-time for Flatpak apps/run-times is out with its first major stable update in one year.

Freedesktop SDK 21.08 is notable in that RISC-V is the latest CPU architecture supported by this SDK/run-time popular with Flatpaks. There is also a wide variety of updated packages contained within this SDK, GStreamer-VAAPI has been re-added as a supported extension, and the Rust extension was removed.

The Rust extension was removed from the Freedesktop SDK although the LLVM/Rust code is still being built for handling contained dependencies within the SDK. Details on the Rust change via option #2 of this issue. Another fundamental change with this release is removing LLVM from Flatpak runtimes.

The rest of the Freedesktop SDK 21.08 work is mostly updating the contained packages, with a full list of changes available from the change-log.

See the freedesktop-sdk 21.08 announcement for more details on this update.
Add A Comment
Related News
OpenSSH 8.7 Released With Experimental SFTP Support For SCP
Tesseract 5.0 OCR Engine Bringing Faster Performance With "Fast Floats"
Apache Pinot Makes It To The Organization's Top Shelf For Real-Time Big Data Analytics
AMD PMC Updates, Intel Alder Lake HID, Gigabyte-WMI Patches Land In Linux 5.14
RenderDoc 1.15 Released For Cross-Platform/API Graphics Debugging
The Linux Foundation's Latest Effort is Around Firefighter Safety
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.14 SSD Benchmarks With Btrfs vs. EXT4 vs. F2FS vs. XFS
A Prominent, Longtime Dell Linux Engineer Recently Joined AMD's Linux Team
PipeWire 0.3.34 Released With Yet More Improvements, Fixes
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Release Schedule Published
"Apps For GNOME" Launches To Highlight GNOME Apps
NetBSD Continues Long Overdue Push To Modernize Their WiFi Drivers
Linux 5.14 Released With New Hardware Support, Core Scheduling, MEMFD_SECRET
Linux 5.14 Features Aplenty With New AMD GPUs, SmartShift, More Alder Lake, Core Scheduling