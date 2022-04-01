FreeType 2.12 Released With Support For OT-SVG Fonts

FreeType as the widely-used, open-source library for font rendering is out with FreeType 2.12 as its first big feature release since last summer.
Most significant to FreeType 2.12 is introducing support for OT-SVG (OpenType-SVG) fonts. OpenType-SVG fonts have been backed by the likes of Adobe and Mozilla for adding an SVG table to OpenType fonts. FreeType relies on an external SVG rendering engine via the svg-hooks property of OT-SVG. FreeType's demo programs are making use of librsvg as its SVG rendering engine.
FreeType 2.12 also updates its internal Zlib code, provides minor improvements to the build system, support for non-desktop Universal Windows Platforms, and has a wide variety of bug fixes.
Downloads and more details on FreeType 2.12 via FreeType.org.
