FreeType 2.11 is out as the newest version of this widely-used library for font rasterization.
It's been over two years since the original FreeType 2.10.0 release but with various point release bug fixes since then. Now FreeType 2.11 is ready to meet the world. With FreeType 2.11 some of the changes include:
- A new rendering module for creating 8-bit Signed Distance Field bitmaps for outline and bitmap glyphs. This new render module comes thanks to Google Summer of Code last year.
- A new experimental API for surfacing properties of COLR v1 color fonts.
- The experimental Warp mode for the auto-hinter was removed.
- The smooth rasterizer performance has been made faster by more than 10%.
- Meson build system updates.
- New and improved FreeType demo programs.
More details on the FreeType 2.11 release via FreeType.org.
