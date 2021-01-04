Radeon FreeSync Video Mode Optimization Updated For The AMDGPU Linux Driver

Last month we wrote about AMD engineers working on an experimental video mode optimization for FreeSync with the open-source AMDGPU Linux kernel driver. With AMD staff getting back to work following the holidays, an updated patch set was submitted today.
The AMDGPU FreeSync video optimization was updated today and looks like there is enough interest and punctual updates that it's possible we could see it mainlined for say Linux 5.12, but it didn't make it in time for the current 5.11 cycle. This optimization to enhance the FreeSync video experience is about avoiding any flickering from otherwise a full mode-setting when selecting the timing mode during video playback. With this pending code, for multimedia players / applications selecting a mode that matches the content being played, no blanking/flickering should occur compared to a full mode-set as presently done.
The new patches continue to have this FreeSync "video optimization" feature disabled by default. With the updated patches the functionality can be enabled with the amdgpu.freesync_video=1 module option (previously it was "experimental_freesync_video" as the option rather than just "freesync_video").
Plus there are code comment updates, cosmetic fixes, and other low-level bits but overall is largely the same as before but with the renamed module option. If all goes well we could see this feature in Linux 5.12 this spring. This addition doesn't have any impact on the existing FreeSync variable refresh rate support for gaming in avoiding tearing and stuttering (and before anyone asks, nothing new to report on FreeSync AMDGPU Linux HDMI support).
