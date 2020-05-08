FreeRDP 2.1 Released Due To Multiple Security Issues
Last month marked the release of FreeRDP 2.0 for implementing the Microsoft Remote Assistant Protocol v2. FreeRDP 2.0 also brought RDP proxy support, font smoothing by default, Flatpak packaging support, better scaling for Wayland, and other improvements. Today now marks the release of FreeRDP 2.1.

FreeRDP 2.1 isn't coming as a result of some fun new features like v2.0, but rather due to security issues. Users of this Remote Desktop Protocol implementation are encouraged to move to FreeRDP 2.1 to mitigate multiple security issues. Among the security advisories are for out-of-bound reads and writes along with possible integer overflows.

Besides the security fixes, FreeRDP 2.1 also fixes sound issues, better compatibility with SmartCard devices, improved server certificate handling, USB redirection command-line improvements, and other improvements.

More details and download links on FreeRDP 2.1 for this remote desktop implementation via FreeRDP.com.
