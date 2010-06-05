FreeNAS 11.3 Released With A Plethoa Of Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 30 January 2020 at 01:31 AM EST. 1 Comment
The folks at iXsystems have released FreeNAS 11.3, their latest big update to this FreeBSD-based operating system designed around the OpenZFS file-system for offering advanced network-attached storage capabilities.

FreeNAS 11.3 has a year's worth of improvements and features a much improved Replication Engine, managing SMB ACLs via the FreeNAS web user-interface, SMB Shadow Copies being enabled by default for new shares, an iSCSI wizard, dashboard updates, ZFS performance optimizations, new APIs, and much more.

Those wanting to learn more about all of the changes with FreeNAS 11.3 as one of the leading NAS storage operating systems of BSD or Linux, see iXsystems.com.
