FreeNAS 11.2 Released With Modern Web Interface, Improved Jails
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 6 December 2018 at 05:28 AM EST. 1 Comment
BSD --
A new release of the FreeBSD+ZFS-based network attached storage operating system, FreeNAS, is now available for this platform developed by iXsystems.

FreeNAS 11.2 brings a new and modern web interface developed using Angular+Javascript, Iocage replaces Warden for the jails and plug-in management, various new and improved plug-ins, new cloud integration options, improved VM management, various file-system enhancements thanks to using the latest OpenZFS, mobile and theming supports, and various other improvements.

FreeNAS users wanting to learn more about this big 11.2 update can find all of the details, including screenshots and videos, on FreeNAS.org.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related BSD News
DragonFlyBSD Updates Its Intel DRM/KMS Driver Port For Kaby, Coffee & Whiskey Lake
DragonFlyBSD 5.4 Released With NUMA Improvements, GCC 8 Compiler & HAMMER2 Updates
FreeBSD 12.0-RC3 Released With NFS Vulnerabilities Addressed, Memory Leak Fixes
FreeBSD 12.0-RC2: Debugging Bits Turned Off, Knob To Build Userland With Retpolines
DragonFlyBSD 5.4 RC1 Available For Testing Of This Leading BSD Operating System
DragonFlyBSD 5.5 Development Opens Up
Popular News This Week
Some Linux Users Are Reporting Software RAID Issues With ASRock Motherboards
Dropping Profanity In Kernel Code Comments: Linux Gets "Hugs"
NVIDIA Makes PhysX Open-Source
Some Users Have Been Hitting EXT4 File-System Corruption On Linux 4.19
To No Surprise, Intel's Discrete GPU Efforts Will Support Linux Gaming
The First Benchmarks Of The Intel-Powered ODROID-H2 $111 Board