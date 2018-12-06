A new release of the FreeBSD+ZFS-based network attached storage operating system, FreeNAS, is now available for this platform developed by iXsystems.
FreeNAS 11.2 brings a new and modern web interface developed using Angular+Javascript, Iocage replaces Warden for the jails and plug-in management, various new and improved plug-ins, new cloud integration options, improved VM management, various file-system enhancements thanks to using the latest OpenZFS, mobile and theming supports, and various other improvements.
FreeNAS users wanting to learn more about this big 11.2 update can find all of the details, including screenshots and videos, on FreeNAS.org.
