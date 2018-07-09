FreeNAS 11.2 Beta Rolls Out With FreeBSD Bootloader, Self-Encrypting Drives
The folks at iX Systems have announced their first public beta of FreeNAS 11.2, their downstream of FreeBSD 11.2 focused on supporting network-attached storage (NAS) systems.

Besides carrying the package updates/changes of upstream FreeBSD 11.2, the FreeNAS 11.2 Beta release now defaults to its new Angular-based UI, continued work on rewriting its API, the default boot-loader is now the FreeBSD boot-loader rather than GRUB, the plug-ins/jails backend now uses iocage rather than Warden, virtual machines have been made more crash resistant, preliminary support for self-encrypting drives (SEDs), OpenZFS file-system support has been updated, and other updates.

More details on FreeNAS 11.2 Beta 1 via iXsystems.com.
