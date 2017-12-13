FreeNAS 11.1 is now available as the latest feature update to this popular FreeBSD-based Network Attached Storage (NAS) operating system.
FreeNAS continues as one of the leading network-attached storage operating systems regardless of BSD or Linux based. As implied by the version, FreeNAS 11.1 has rebased to FreeBSD 11.1-STABLE that brings its own set of improvements including Intel Xeon Scalable support, AMD Ryzen processor support, and other hardware/driver updates.
On the FreeNAS side, version 11.1 introduces cloud integration, performance improvements for its ZFS (OpenZFS) file-system, and initial support for Docker.
The cloud integration allows syncing to/from Amazon S3, Backblaze B2, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. FreeNAS 11.1 also rolls out a beta version of its new web-based admin GUI.
More details on the just-released FreeNAS 11.1 over at FreeNAS.org.
