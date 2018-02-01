Albert Chu of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory announced the release this weekend of FreeIPMI, the GNU project implementing Intelligent Platform Management Interface v1.5/2.0 support.
This in-band/out-of-band IPMI software features many improvements with its v1.6.1 milestone.
There are multiple IPv6 improvements with FreeIPMI 1.6.1 including IPv6 hostname support and support for IPMI IPv6 configuration in many parts of the libfreeipmi library.
The ipmi-oem utility meanwhile adds support for get/set BMC services on Gigabyte hardware, SDR cache options for ipmi-config, and various bug fixes and code improvements.
There are also performance improvements with FreeIPMI 1.6.1 by removing a number of excessive calls, un-necessary checks, and other tweaks.
More details on FreeIPMI 1.6.1 via the release announcement. The FreeIPMI project site itself can be accessed via GNU.org.
