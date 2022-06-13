FreeDesktop.org GitLab Service Restored

After battling Ceph storage issues and related problems for the past day after two solid-state drives failed, the FreeDesktop.org GitLab that is used for the centralized, coordination of the open-source Linux graphics driver development and other open-source software is back online.
FreeDesktop.org's GitLab instance used for Mesa, Wayland, and X.Org development alongside dozens of other projects went down from 2+ SSDs crashing. The FreeDesktop.org administrators have spent the past nearly 24 hours working through the problems to get the service restored.
Fortunately, as of a short time ago, gitlab.freedesktop.org is back online.
#freedesktop IRC today celebrating the restoration of their GitLab instance.
FreeDesktop.org's Benjamin Tissoires and Daniel Stone have successfully been able to get the GitLab instance back online and seemingly with no data loss.
