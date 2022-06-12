FreeDesktop.org GitLab Down Due To Drive Failures
Centralized development around Mesa, the X.Org Server, and dozens of other open-source projects is at a stand-still this weekend due to FreeDesktop.org GitLab crashing with the entire service down.

The FreeDesktop.org GitLab hosts Mesa, X.Org, Wayland, and many other open-source code repositories like LibreOffice and GStreamer. Plus it also hosts the personal development repositories for many of the developers involved in these projects and coordinates the upstream development via the GitLab merge requests, CI, and related functionality.


As of writing, FreeDesktop.org GitLab has been down roughly the past 12 hours with no ETA for its return. The FreeDesktop.org services are impacted because of two solid-state drives powering it being corrupted.

FreeDesktop.org administrators have been working on it the past several hours in trying to restore the cluster to no avail so far. The live status can be found via #freedesktop's IRC channel. They are working on getting the service back up and hopefully having all of the contents of the failed disks recovered. At least thanks to the decentralized nature of Git and many of these repositories also being mirrored on GitLab, hopefully no important data was lost while there is also the matter of all the GitLab merge requests and other pending data and configurations. So we'll see how this FreeDesktop.org crash plays out.

Update (19:27): The two FreeDesktop.org administrators have called it a day to rest. So the FreeDesktop.org GitLab looks like it will remain offline at least through sometime on Monday. Fingers remain crossed that they will be able to recover without data loss.
