FreeDOS 1.3 Released To Advance This Open-Source MS-DOS Replacement
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 21 February 2022 at 07:14 AM EST. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
FreeDOS 1.2 released back on Christmas 2016 and now a half-decade later has finally been succeeded by FreeDOS 1.3 for advancing this open-source alternative to MS-DOS.

FreeDOS has been trending 5~6 years between major releases and on Sunday marked the christening of FreeDOS 1.3. FreeDOS 1.3 brings the new Kernel 2043, an 8086 version with FAT32 support, many update updates and FreeCOM 0.85a, and a wide variety of other improvements.

FreeDOS remains popular for enjoying classic DOS games, some embedded system tasks, flashing some old motherboard BIOSes, and related legacy work while also being a passionate project for some free software developers.


FreeDOS


The release announcement on FreeDOS.org sums up FreeDOS 1.3 as:
The new FreeDOS 1.3 is now available for download! This contains a bunch of great new features and improvements since the 1.2 release, including: new FreeCOM 0.85a, new Kernel 2043 and an 8086 version with FAT32 support, floppy Edition now uses compression and requires about half as many diskettes, the return of networking, some new programs and games, many many many package updates, some updates and improvements to NLS, improved install process, especially with the MBR, some support to automatically set the COUNTRY.SYS information, improved CD initialization for the boot media and installed system, .. and much, much more!

FreeDOS 1.3 can be downloaded as a live CD, USB disk image, light USB image, and even the floppy disk edition continues to be produced.
Add A Comment
Related News
OpenBMC 2.11 Released As The Leading Open-Source Linux Distro For BMCs
Chimera Linux Pushes Ahead For FreeBSD User-Space Atop Linux, Built Using LLVM
OpenMandriva Lx 4.3 Released With Completed Arm 64-bit Port, Sticks To Using LLVM
Zenwalk 15 Released For Slackware With Flatpak + AppImage Ready, Desktop Optimizations
Slackware 15.0 Released After Many Years In Development
airyxOS Aims To Build Upon FreeBSD With The "Finesse of macOS"
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
GNOME Dynamic Triple Buffering Can 2x The Desktop Performance For Intel Graphics, Raspberry Pi
Rust For The Linux Kernel Sent Out For Review A Fourth Time
X.Org vs. (X)Wayland Gaming Performance For NVIDIA GeForce & AMD Radeon On Ubuntu 22.04
GNOME Shell 42 Lands Redesigned OSD Notifications
AMD Releases Updated CPU Microcode For Zen 3 CPUs
AMD Quietly Working On New Linux GPU Driver Support Block By Block
GNOME Shell & Mutter Prepare For GNOME 42 Beta With More Desktop Enhancements
Linux On The Apple M1 Preparing Better Performance With In-Development CPUFreq Driver