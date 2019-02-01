FreeDOS 1.3 Release Candidate Available For Retaining MS-DOS Compatibility In 2019
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 6 February 2019 at 06:10 PM EST. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
The first release candidate of FreeDOS 1.3 is now available, which is the open-source effort continuing to maintain compatibility with classic MS-DOS.

FreeDOS developers considered moving towards being 32-bit with this release, but instead they have opted to remain 16-bit in order to retain full compatibility with classic DOS. FreeDOS is still committed towards preserving classic support, but at least they have promoted zip/unzip support to being part of their "base" package group.

UEFI support was also evaluated for FreeDOS 1.3, but was decided against it at this time. Some of the dated considerations that developers made about FreeDOS 1.3 can be found via their Wiki.

FreeDOS 1.3 RC1 is available for copying to USB flash drives, VMware images, and CD images. Those wanting to try out this latest FreeDOS testing release can find it on SourceForge.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
LibreELEC 9.0 Released - Linux Distribution Built Around Kodi 18.0
Haiku OS Ports More Networking Drivers From FreeBSD, Other Kernel Progress
Linux Mint Begins Plotting Their 2019 Improvements With Fresh Funding
Slax 9.7.0 Released With This Desktop Linux Distribution Down To 255MB
Alpine 3.9 Brings ARMv7 Support, Switches Back To OpenSSL, Improves GRUB
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed Now Rolling With Linux 4.20, KDE Updates
Popular News This Week
PipeWire Should Be One Of The Exciting Linux Desktop Technologies For 2019
Valve Publishes Initial Steam Linux Figures For 2019
Netflix Continues Experiencing Great Performance In Using FreeBSD For Their CDN
GCC To Begin Implementing MMX Intrinsics With SSE Instructions
Initial Hands-On & Benchmarking With The Dell XPS 9380 Pre-Loaded With Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
VLC 4.0 Media Player Eyeing New User Interface, Better Wayland Support & VR/3D