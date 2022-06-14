FreeCAD 0.20 Released For Open-Source CAD Software
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 14 June 2022 at 05:00 AM EDT. 2 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
For those interested in open-source CAD solutions, FreeCAD 0.20 is out today as the newest version of this general purpose 3D computer-aided design modeler that has been in development now for nearly twenty years.

FreeCAD continues in its quest to compete with the likes of SolidWorks, CATIA, and other commercial/proprietary CAD software. FreeCAD 0.20 features a rework to the program's navigation cube, command names are now included as part of UI tooltips, a new Section Cut tool for non-hollow and persistent cuts of parts and assemblies, and a variety of other UI/UX improvements. FreeCAD 0.20 also features support for preference packs for easy distribution of a subset of a user preferences file, Python API additions, and a variety of other improvements.


FreeCAD 0.20 example of its new Section Cut tool in action.


Those into open-source CAD software can learn more about all of the FreeCAD 0.20 changes via FreeCADWeb.org.
2 Comments
Related News
FreeDesktop.org GitLab Service Restored
LinuxBoot Joins The Open-Source Firmware Foundation
Blender 3.2 Debuts With AMD GPU Linux Rendering Support
lighttpd 1.4.65 Released With WebSockets Over HTTP/2
OpenJPH 0.9 Released For Further Speeding Up Open-Source High-Throughput JPEG 2000
CUPS 2.4.2 Released With OpenSSL/LibreSSL Support Restored, AIX Revived
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Apple M1 Affected By "PACMAN" Hardware Vulnerability In Arm Pointer Authentication
Blender 3.2 Debuts With AMD GPU Linux Rendering Support
Ubuntu Deciding How To Tame Their systemd-oomd Killing Experience
macOS 13 Adding Ability To Use Rosetta In ARM Linux VMs For Speedy x86_64 Linux Binaries
PipeWire 0.3.52 Released To Continue Enhancing Linux Audio/Video Streams
Apple Announces Its New M2 Processor
GNOME's Mutter Variable Rate Refresh Support Closer To Being Merged
Ubuntu Working To Provide Good Support For The VisionFive Low-Cost RISC-V Board