FreeCAD 0.20 Released For Open-Source CAD Software

For those interested in open-source CAD solutions, FreeCAD 0.20 is out today as the newest version of this general purpose 3D computer-aided design modeler that has been in development now for nearly twenty years.FreeCAD continues in its quest to compete with the likes of SolidWorks, CATIA, and other commercial/proprietary CAD software. FreeCAD 0.20 features a rework to the program's navigation cube, command names are now included as part of UI tooltips, a new Section Cut tool for non-hollow and persistent cuts of parts and assemblies, and a variety of other UI/UX improvements. FreeCAD 0.20 also features support for preference packs for easy distribution of a subset of a user preferences file, Python API additions, and a variety of other improvements.



FreeCAD 0.20 example of its new Section Cut tool in action.