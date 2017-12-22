FreeBSD Looks At Making Wayland Support Available By Default

There's an active discussion this week about making Wayland support available by default on FreeBSD.FreeBSD has working Wayland support -- well, assuming you have working Intel / Radeon graphics -- and do have Weston and some other Wayland components available via FreeBSD Ports. FreeBSD has offered working Wayland support that is "quite usable" for more than one year. But, it's not too easy to get going with Wayland on FreeBSD.Right now those FreeBSD desktop users wanting to use/develop with Wayland currently need to rebuild the GTK3 tool-kit, Mesa, and other packages with Wayland support enabled. This call for action now is about allowing the wayland=on to be made the default.This move would then allow these dependencies to be built with Wayland support by default, but for the foreseeable future FreeBSD will continue defaulting to X.Org-based sessions.

The FreeBSD developers mostly acknowledge that Wayland is the future and the cost of enabling Wayland support by default is just slightly larger packages, but that weight is still leaner than the size of the X.Org code-base and its dependencies.The discussion over FreeBSD + Wayland is happening on FreeBSD-Ports