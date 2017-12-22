FreeBSD Looks At Making Wayland Support Available By Default
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 22 December 2017 at 08:05 PM EST. 9 Comments
BSD --
There's an active discussion this week about making Wayland support available by default on FreeBSD.

FreeBSD has working Wayland support -- well, assuming you have working Intel / Radeon graphics -- and do have Weston and some other Wayland components available via FreeBSD Ports. FreeBSD has offered working Wayland support that is "quite usable" for more than one year. But, it's not too easy to get going with Wayland on FreeBSD.

Right now those FreeBSD desktop users wanting to use/develop with Wayland currently need to rebuild the GTK3 tool-kit, Mesa, and other packages with Wayland support enabled. This call for action now is about allowing the wayland=on to be made the default.

This move would then allow these dependencies to be built with Wayland support by default, but for the foreseeable future FreeBSD will continue defaulting to X.Org-based sessions.


The FreeBSD developers mostly acknowledge that Wayland is the future and the cost of enabling Wayland support by default is just slightly larger packages, but that weight is still leaner than the size of the X.Org code-base and its dependencies.

The discussion over FreeBSD + Wayland is happening on FreeBSD-Ports.
9 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related BSD News
The BSDs Had A Wild 2017: FreeBSD 11.1, TrueOS & More
FreeBSD-Based TrueOS 17.12 Released
FreeNAS 11.1 Rolls Out With Better OpenZFS Performance, Docker Support
OpenBSD Now Officially Supports 64-bit ARM
DTrace & ZFS Being Updated On NetBSD, Moving Away From Old OpenSolaris Code
DragonFlyBSD Now Supports Up To 64TB Of RAM
Popular News
Ubuntu 17.10 Temporarily Pulled Due To A BIOS Corrupting Problem
Why SUSE Is Using FBCON Rather Than DRM/KMS For Their In-Kernel Boot Splash
Systemd 236 Brings Support For LUKS2 Encrypted Partitions, New Options
Schaller On Why The "Year Of The Linux Desktop" Hasn't Happened
Red Hat's Latest Project: "Bolt" To Deal With Linux Thunderbolt Security
Schaller On Linux In 2018: Rust Rules, Apple Declines, Linux Graphics Compete