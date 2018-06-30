FreeBSD Kernel Patch Posted For Addressing Ryzen Errata
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 30 June 2018 at 01:45 PM EDT. 1 Comment
AMD --
A few days back I wrote about workarounds for getting FreeBSD running stable on AMD Ryzen via a script to adjust some of the CPU's MSRs based upon a recently-updated AMD revision guide. That script, which was making use of FreeBSD's cpucontrol utility for adjusting the bits, has now morphed into a kernel patch.

Konstantin Belousov who worked on the script based upon the official AMD Ryzen errata guide has now turned it into a kernel patch that will hopefully be accepted upstream in the not too distant future.

For now the kernel patch just adjusts the MSR registers for Ryzen 1, but some of the workarounds are necessary for Ryzen 2, but have yet to be tested and thus not addressed by this current patch.

If you want to patch your FreeBSD kernel while waiting for the work to be merged and not having to worry about the user-space script, the kernel patch can be found via this mailing list post.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related AMD News
Linux 4.18 Gets AMD Patches For Speculative Store Bypass / Spectre V4
Hygon Dhyana: Chinese x86 Server CPUs Based On AMD Zen
A Revived Linux Driver To Be Attempted For The ATI RAGE 128
AMD Showed Off New Threadrippers, 7nm Vega At Computex 2018
A Tentative Linux Kernel Patch For Able AMD CPUs To Address Spectre V4 / SSBD
Linux 4.18 To Report CPU Temps Finally On Stoney & Bristol Ridge
Popular News This Week
It Turns Out RISC-V Hardware So Far Isn't Entirely Open-Source
Systemd 239 Rolls Out With Portable Services, Merges Boot Loader Specification
Git 2.18 Released With Initial Version Of Its New Wire Protocol
GTK+ 3.24 To Deliver Some New Features While Waiting For GTK4
Early Ubuntu Hardware/Software Survey Data
Google Gets DirectX Shader Compiler Working On Linux