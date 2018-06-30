FreeBSD Kernel Patch Posted For Addressing Ryzen Errata

A few days back I wrote about workarounds for getting FreeBSD running stable on AMD Ryzen via a script to adjust some of the CPU's MSRs based upon a recently-updated AMD revision guide. That script, which was making use of FreeBSD's cpucontrol utility for adjusting the bits, has now morphed into a kernel patch.
Konstantin Belousov who worked on the script based upon the official AMD Ryzen errata guide has now turned it into a kernel patch that will hopefully be accepted upstream in the not too distant future.
For now the kernel patch just adjusts the MSR registers for Ryzen 1, but some of the workarounds are necessary for Ryzen 2, but have yet to be tested and thus not addressed by this current patch.
If you want to patch your FreeBSD kernel while waiting for the work to be merged and not having to worry about the user-space script, the kernel patch can be found via this mailing list post.
1 Comment