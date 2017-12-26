FreeBSD Had A Busy Q3'2017 With AMD Zen Improvements, Intel iWARP

The FreeBSD Quarterly Status Report covering work done in the third quarter has now been published.
Benjamin Kaduk of the FreeBSD project sent out the Q3'2017 status report. Some of these highlights from the last quarter include:
- FreeBSD 11.1 was officially released in July.
- There are now more than 31,600 ports.
- Support for Intel iWARP is under review for the Intel X722 hardware as for efficient data movement building off remote Direct Memory Access.
- Improved AMD Zen CPU support with improved topology detection/analysis, SMN register additions, CPU temperature monitoring support, SHA intrinstic support to the AES-NI driver, and more.
- The FreeBSD Desktop group is up to working on AMDGPU/i915/Radeon DRM code ported from the Linux 4.9 kernel.
More details at FreeBSD.org.
Add A Comment