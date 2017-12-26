FreeBSD Had A Busy Q3'2017 With AMD Zen Improvements, Intel iWARP
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 26 December 2017 at 05:30 AM EST. Add A Comment
BSD --
The FreeBSD Quarterly Status Report covering work done in the third quarter has now been published.

Benjamin Kaduk of the FreeBSD project sent out the Q3'2017 status report. Some of these highlights from the last quarter include:

- FreeBSD 11.1 was officially released in July.

- There are now more than 31,600 ports.

- Support for Intel iWARP is under review for the Intel X722 hardware as for efficient data movement building off remote Direct Memory Access.

- Improved AMD Zen CPU support with improved topology detection/analysis, SMN register additions, CPU temperature monitoring support, SHA intrinstic support to the AES-NI driver, and more.

- The FreeBSD Desktop group is up to working on AMDGPU/i915/Radeon DRM code ported from the Linux 4.9 kernel.

More details at FreeBSD.org.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related BSD News
FreeBSD Looks At Making Wayland Support Available By Default
The BSDs Had A Wild 2017: FreeBSD 11.1, TrueOS & More
FreeBSD-Based TrueOS 17.12 Released
FreeNAS 11.1 Rolls Out With Better OpenZFS Performance, Docker Support
OpenBSD Now Officially Supports 64-bit ARM
DTrace & ZFS Being Updated On NetBSD, Moving Away From Old OpenSolaris Code
Popular News
Ubuntu 17.10 Temporarily Pulled Due To A BIOS Corrupting Problem
Eelo: The Latest Linux Mobile Attempt, Led By Mandrake's Founder
Samsung Dealing With Wayland "Zombie Apocalypse" Bug
Why SUSE Is Using FBCON Rather Than DRM/KMS For Their In-Kernel Boot Splash
FreeBSD Looks At Making Wayland Support Available By Default
Schaller On Why The "Year Of The Linux Desktop" Hasn't Happened