FreeBSD Is Off To A Solid Start For 2020
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 13 April 2020
This weekend the FreeBSD project published their quarterly status report concerning Q1'2020 and the progress they made on many fronts.

Some of the FreeBSD achievements for the first quarter of this year include:

- The FreeBSD Foundation raised $57k USD over this last quarter.

- FreeBSD has been working on supporting the AMD Zen based Hygon x86 CPUs.

- The release engineering team is working on the upcoming FreeBSD 11.4 and 12.2 milestones.

- The FreeBSD Ports collection is up to 39,000 ports.

- FreeBSD has finally moved to X.Org Server 1.20 and made other graphics infrastructure updates.

- Continued work on FreeBSD's Linux compatibility layer.

- Various ARM hardware improvements.

- FreeBSD on RISC-V now has LLVM/Clang with LLD working as the default compiler and linker. Various other RISC-V architecture advancements were also made.

- GCC 4.2.1 was finally retired from base.

Those wanting to learn more about the other FreeBSD milestones for Q1 can do so at FreeBSD.org.
