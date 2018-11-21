FreeBSD Is Squaring Away Its 64-bit Linux Gaming Capabilities With NVIDIA Driver Support

The FreeBSD desktop with NVIDIA graphics driver support is about to become more viable for gaming with the 64-bit Linux compatibility layer.
Recent FreeBSD updates have improved the FreeBSD NVIDIA driver around the 64-bit Linux compatibility code while in the past few days it appears to be all squared up so 64-bit Linux binaries are running atop the latest FreeBSD development packages while enjoying NVIDIA OpenGL acceleration.
This bug report has been tracking the progress between the NVIDIA driver and the 64-bit Linux compatibility bits. A Phoronix reader shared the latest successes.
While FreeBSD continues porting over Intel and Radeon DRM code from the Linux kernel, for over a decade now the best graphics support on FreeBSD has been using the NVIDIA proprietary driver stack that is effectively at parity to the Linux (and Solaris) drivers. So now having this 64-bit Linux compatibility support in place, it's a pretty big step if wanting a FreeBSD gaming box. I'll look at running some fresh benchmarks soon as it's been seven years since last trying FreeBSD for Linux gaming.
