FreeBSD Lands Support For pNFS
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 13 June 2018 at 08:34 AM EDT. Add A Comment
BSD --
For FreeBSD 12.0-CURRENT in development there is now kernel support for pNFS while the user-space components are landing soon for this Parallel NFS support.

Present since the NFS v4.1 protocol in 2010 has been the ability to provide scalable, parallel access to files across multiple servers via the pNFS extension. Since yesterday's FreeBSD SVN code, the pNFS kernel-side support has been merged for their NFS v4.1 server.

Parallel NFS has the ability to vastly improve the scalability of NFS and has been available on Linux for years.

More information on the FreeBSD kernel's Parallel NFS (pNFS) support can be found via the relevant commit. Updates to the user-space components are coming soon. There is also additional FreeBSD pNFS documentation here.

FreeBSD 12.0 is tentatively slated for release in November while the code freeze will begin in August followed by the betas and release candidates.
