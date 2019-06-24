FreeBSD's Release Engineering Lead Departs The Foundation

Well known FreeBSD developer and leader of their release engineering team, Glen Barber, has left the FreeBSD Foundation but will continue working on FreeBSD as well as coordinating its releases.
Glen Barber has decided to take up a position at BSD-focused Netgate. Serving as an engineer at Netgate, Glen will continue to be engaged with upstream FreeBSD as well as working on pfSense. Netgate is the provider of various secure network offerings, including pfSense and their premium TNSR firewall/router/VPN platform.
Barber had been employed by the FreeBSD Foundation since 2013 working on various FreeBSD upstream efforts in a full-time capacity as well as maintaining the servers and hardware of the foundation.
At least in the near-term, there shouldn't be any changes to Glen's roles within the FreeBSD organization nor the upcoming 11.3 and 12.1 releases. He comments more in this blog post.
