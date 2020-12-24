FreeBSD Completes Its Transition From Subversion To Git For Development
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 24 December 2020 at 08:57 AM EST. 2 Comments
BSD --
The past several days FreeBSD has been working to complete its migration from their development being done with Subversion to instead using the Git distributed revision control system as used by most other open-source projects.

FreeBSD's transition from Subversion to Git is now complete. The migration was completed yesterday and new code is now flowing into its main Git repository.

Those curious about this long overdue conversion for FreeBSD from SVN to Git can be found via the FreeBSD Wiki but long story short they are now finally onto using Git.
2 Comments
Related News
FreeBSD Merges WireGuard Support
GhostBSD 20.11.28 Released With Improved Steam On Linux Performance
Desktop BSDs: NetBSD-Based os108 9.1 + MidnightBSD 2.0 Released
FreeBSD 12.2 Released - Supports Linux In Jailed Environments, Better Hardware Support
FreeBSD Can Now Be Built From Linux/macOS Hosts, Transition To Git Continues
TrueNAS 12 Released As The Marriage Of FreeNAS + TrueNAS
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Debian Working To Modernize Its Website, Rolls Out New Homepage
Red Hat Continues Pleading The Case For Its CentOS Changes
GNOME Shell UX Continues Improving For GNOME 40
GTK 4.0 Toolkit Officially Released
Linux 5.11 XFS Will Flag File-Systems In Need Of Repair
Ubuntu Developers Get it Up And Running On Apple's M1 With Early Parallels Desktop Build
Linspire 10 Beta Released - Claims To Be #1 Linux Distro For New/Intermediate/Power Users
Bcachefs Under Review With All Known Blockers Resolved