FreeBSD Adopts A New Code of Conduct Based On The LLVM CoC

Following a survey of FreeBSD developers gauging interest in a new Code of Conduct and then a follow-up survey of keeping their current CoC versus adopting one similar to the LLVM or Go projects, FreeBSD has now settled on a new document.
Some 35% of the FreeBSD developer community was dissatisfied with their 2018 Code of Conduct, 34% were neutral, and only 30% satisfied so they set out to adopt a new CoC.
In the second survey, 63% of the respondents favored adopting an LLVM-derived Code of Conduct. As such, FreeBSD has formally adopted the LLVM Code of Conduct. The new CoC is spelled out on FreeBSD.org as a replacement to their 2018 CoC that was based on the Geek Feminism CoC.
A copy of that former FreeBSD CoC can be found via Archive.org. Details on their decision for the new CoC were announced today to the FreeBSD community.
