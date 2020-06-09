FreeBSD Adopts A New Code of Conduct Based On The LLVM CoC
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 9 June 2020 at 06:40 PM EDT.
Following a survey of FreeBSD developers gauging interest in a new Code of Conduct and then a follow-up survey of keeping their current CoC versus adopting one similar to the LLVM or Go projects, FreeBSD has now settled on a new document.

Some 35% of the FreeBSD developer community was dissatisfied with their 2018 Code of Conduct, 34% were neutral, and only 30% satisfied so they set out to adopt a new CoC.

In the second survey, 63% of the respondents favored adopting an LLVM-derived Code of Conduct. As such, FreeBSD has formally adopted the LLVM Code of Conduct. The new CoC is spelled out on FreeBSD.org as a replacement to their 2018 CoC that was based on the Geek Feminism CoC.

A copy of that former FreeBSD CoC can be found via Archive.org. Details on their decision for the new CoC were announced today to the FreeBSD community.
