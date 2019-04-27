FreeBSD Is Looking For Your Feedback To Guide Its Priorities
If you are interested in FreeBSD at all, their core team of developers is hoping you will take a few minutes and participate in their survey.

Running now for the next roughly two weeks is the FreeBSD 2019 Community Survey. They will be using the results from this survey to help guide their priorities and efforts moving forward.

The survey asks about where you run FreeBSD, what CPU architectures you use, your views on FreeBSD in different areas, and various other items that will help them to decide where to place their resources and development efforts moving forward for FreeBSD 13 and beyond.

So if you use FreeBSD at all, try to set aside a few minutes (up to 15 minutes) this week and participate in the FreeBSD 2019 Community Survey.
