FreeBSD 13.1-RC3 Brings Zstd For Libarchive, Build Fixes
FreeBSD 13.1 is working its way toward release later this month and out today is the second to last release candidate.

With nearing the end of FreeBSD 13.1 development, FreeBSD 13.1-RC3 is rather light on the changes compared to the code churn in prior weeks. With FreeBSD 13.1-RC3 there is a fix to libarchive for Zstd support, LLE lock leaks in the network stack, and various build-time fixes. That's it in terms of the changes for the past week.

More broadly with FreeBSD 13.1 there is now Position Independent Executable (PIE) support enabled by default on 64-bit architectures, a new "zfskeys" service script for the automatic decryption of ZFS datasets, NVMe emulation with Bhyve, chroot now supports unprivileged operations, various POWER and RISC-V improvements, big endian support improvements, support for the HiFive Unmatched RISC-V development board, updating against OpenZFS 2.1.4 file-system support upstream, and many other device driver improvements.

More details and downloads for today's FreeBSD 13.1-RC3 via the release announcement. Look for FreeBSD 13.1 being formally released around the end of April.
