FreeBSD 13.1-RC2 Released With More Fixes

Building off last week's FreeBSD 13.1 release candidate, a second release candidate has been issued ahead of this incremental FreeBSD operating system update due to be formally released before month's end.
New this week to FreeBSD 13.1 includes updating to Zlib 1.2.12, the concept of "unique" serial devices for its UART driver, LinuxKPI updates, various vulnerability fixes, different driver updates, detection of the Raspberry Pi Pico boot firmware as FAT, and other general fixes.
Downloads and more information on FreeBSD 13.1-RC2 via the mailing list announcement.
Depending upon how FreeBSD 13.1-RC2 testing goes, a third and final release candidate may be issued next week. In any event, FreeBSD developers and their release team are aiming for FreeBSD 13.1-RELEASE to be out around 26 April.
