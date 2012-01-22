FreeBSD 13.1-RC1 Pulls In OpenZFS 2.1, WiFi Updates
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 1 April 2022 at 05:15 AM EDT. 1 Comment
BSD --
FreeBSD 13.1 continues working its way towards release later in April.

FreeBSD 13.1 Release Candidate 1 is out today as the latest weekly test build for this forthcoming BSD operating system update. Some of the changes made in the past week since the prior 13.1-BETA3 include: VFS fixes, updates to LLVM to fix building the Rust port on POWER, Linux ABI related updates and fixes, pulling in OpenZFS 2.1 from upstream, various 802.11 WiFi/wireless updates and bug fixes, and numerous ARM64 (AArch64) fixes.

For FreeBSD 13.1 they have been making strides particularly for other CPU architectures like POWER and RISC-V. Some of the overall improvements made more broadly in FreeBSD 13.1 include:

- Support for the LLVM debugger (LLDB) on FreeBSD PowerPC architecture.

- Enabling optimized Assembly code for OpenSSL on PowerPC / PowerPC64 / PowerPC64LE.

- Support for building AddressSanitizer (ASAN) and UndefinedBehaviorSanitizer (UBSAN) on RISC-V 64-bit.

- Enabling building of OpenMP libraries on RISC-V 64-bit.

- A wide variety of other PowerPC 64-bit fixes.

- Big endian support for more FreeBSD kernel device drivers.

Downloads and more details on the FreeBSD 13.1-RC1 changes can be found via the mailing list announcement.
1 Comment
Related News
FreeBSD 13.1 Beta 3 Enables Reproducible Kernel Build Option By Default
FreeBSD 13.1 BETA 2 Released With Updated OpenZFS
FreeBSD Shortening Its Boot Time, ASLR By Default & Better Intel WiFi Support
FreeBSD 13.1-BETA Headlined By Changes To POWER & RISC-V Architectures
OPNsense 22.1 Released With This Open-Source Firewall Now Powered By FreeBSD 13
GhostBSD 22.01.12 Released With Automatic Detection For Old AMD GPUs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Has A Problem With Linux Server Reboots Too Slow Due To Too Many NVMe Drives
GNOME 42 Released With Many Improvements From Wayland To GTK4 Porting
MGLRU Could Land In Linux 5.19 For Improving Performance - Especially Low RAM Situations
AMD Making It Easier To Switch To Their New P-State CPU Frequency Scaling Driver
Improved Arch Linux Installer Experience Being Readied With Archinstall 2.4-RC1
The Switch Has Been Made From C89 To C11/GNU11 With Linux 5.18
DXVK 1.10.1 Released With Initial Support For Shared Resources, Game Fixes
libdisplay-info Started To Address The Wayland Fragmentation Around EDID/DisplayID