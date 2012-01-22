FreeBSD 13.1-RC1 Pulls In OpenZFS 2.1, WiFi Updates

FreeBSD 13.1 continues working its way towards release later in April.
FreeBSD 13.1 Release Candidate 1 is out today as the latest weekly test build for this forthcoming BSD operating system update. Some of the changes made in the past week since the prior 13.1-BETA3 include: VFS fixes, updates to LLVM to fix building the Rust port on POWER, Linux ABI related updates and fixes, pulling in OpenZFS 2.1 from upstream, various 802.11 WiFi/wireless updates and bug fixes, and numerous ARM64 (AArch64) fixes.
For FreeBSD 13.1 they have been making strides particularly for other CPU architectures like POWER and RISC-V. Some of the overall improvements made more broadly in FreeBSD 13.1 include:
- Support for the LLVM debugger (LLDB) on FreeBSD PowerPC architecture.
- Enabling optimized Assembly code for OpenSSL on PowerPC / PowerPC64 / PowerPC64LE.
- Support for building AddressSanitizer (ASAN) and UndefinedBehaviorSanitizer (UBSAN) on RISC-V 64-bit.
- Enabling building of OpenMP libraries on RISC-V 64-bit.
- A wide variety of other PowerPC 64-bit fixes.
- Big endian support for more FreeBSD kernel device drivers.
Downloads and more details on the FreeBSD 13.1-RC1 changes can be found via the mailing list announcement.
1 Comment