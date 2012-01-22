FreeBSD 13.1 Beta 3 Enables Reproducible Kernel Build Option By Default
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 25 March 2022 at 05:21 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FreeBSD 13.1 Beta 3 is out as the latest weekly test build for this upcoming BSD operating system update.

Notable with FreeBSD 13.1 Beta 3 is the REPRODUCIBLE_BUILD kernel option is now enabled by default. FreeBSD's REPRODUCIBLE_BUILD option has been around for years but this knob hasn't been enabled by default until now. Enabling REPRODUCIBLE_BUILD as implied by the name allows for a more reproducible kernel build that can be bit-for-bit identical across builds of the same sources. This option specifically strips out metadata from the kernel build like the build time/date, user, and hostname being baked into the kernel binary. FreeBSD's reproducible build effort has been modeled after Debian's reproducible build effort.

FreeBSD 13.1 Beta 3 also contains updates to its USB code, OpenSSL 1.1.1n is now used, various build fixes, support for automatically loading decryption keys from ZFS file-systems, and various other fixes.

Downloads and more details on FreeBSD 13.1 Beta 3 via the release announcement.
