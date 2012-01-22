FreeBSD 13.1 BETA 2 Released With Updated OpenZFS
Last week marked the release of FreeBSD 13.1 Beta 1 with many changes in particular benefiting this BSD OS on POWER and RISC-V hardware. Out today is the latest beta release.

FreeBSD 13.1 continues working towards release as an update to the nearly one year old FreeBSD 13.0. FreeBSD 13.1 is currently scheduled for release around the end of April while until then will be weekly betas followed by release candidates.

FreeBSD 13.1 BETA 2 updates its ZFS file-system support against upstream OpenZFS 2.1.3, fixes its buf_alloc() and _sfvwrite() code, adds support for obtaining early entropy from UEFI, has a fix for OpenSSL, fixes a race condition on multi-core systems, and has a variety of other fixes.

Downloads and more details on FreeBSD 13.1 BETA 2 via its release announcement.
