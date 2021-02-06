FreeBSD 13.0-RELEASE is aiming to debut before the end of March and there is good chances of that with the FreeBSD 13.0 release process so far being on schedule. With that, this weekend marks the availability of FreeBSD 13.0-BETA1.
Weekly beta releases are expected before getting to the release candidates in a few weeks time. If all goes well, FreeBSD 13.0 will be officially out around 21 March.
FreeBSD 13.0 has a lot of hardware driver updates/additions as usual, continued work on its Bhyve hypervisor, better ZFS file-system support (OpenZFS 2.0), and a lot of other usual work that has accumulated. Also new is WireGuard support being merged into its kernel, significant NUMA performance optimizations, updated DRM graphics drivers from Linux, network performance optimizations, and more.
Those wanting to test out FreeBSD 13.0-BETA1 this weekend can find download links via the release announcement. FreeBSD 13.0-BETA1 install images are available for x86_64, PowerPC 64 (including LE and PowerPCSPE), AArch64 for a variety of targets from generic to PINE64 and ROCK64 and more, and generic RISC-V 64-bit images too.
