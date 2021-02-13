FreeBSD 13 BETA2 Released With Working 32-bit Builds, Kernel TLS Offload

Following last weekend's release of FreeBSD 13 BETA1, the second beta is now available for testing this big BSD operating system update.
New to the FreeBSD codebase this week has been fixing of issues around their 32-bit builds, updated Ncurses, support for kernel TLS offload is now added and turned on by default, the Mellanox ConnectX-4 MLX5EN network driver is now included by default for the AMD64 generic kernel builds, a null pointer de-reference bug resolved, and other general bug fixes.
See the FreeBSD 13.0-BETA2 release announcement for download links and other information on this weekly beta build.
At least one more beta is expected next weekend before progressing to at least two weeks worth of release candidates. The FreeBSD 13.0-RELEASE is expected before the end of March. On top of many new features, the Intel performance is looking real good with FreeBSD 13.
