FreeBSD 12.3 Prepares For New Release Ahead Of Christmas, Beta Starts
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 23 October 2021 at 04:52 AM EDT. Add A Comment
BSD --
The FreeBSD team has begun preparations for their next release process with an aim to ship FreeBSD 12.3 in early December.

Announced on Friday was FreeBSD 12.3-BETA1 as the first stepping stone toward this next FreeBSD operating system update. While FreeBSD 13 is already out in production and all major feature work is centered around what will become FreeBSD 14, the FreeBSD 12 series continues maturing for those still on that N-1 stable series.

FreeBSD 12.3 back-ports various fixes and updates to the BSD platform.

Downloads and more details for those interested in FreeBSD 12.3-BETA1 can be found via the mailing list. Weekly beta releases will continue followed by release candidates. The goal is to release FreeBSD 12.3 around 6 December.
