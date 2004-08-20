While FreeBSD 13 is aiming for release around March of 2021, FreeBSD 12.2 is on the way for releasing next month as the next stable installment.
FreeBSD 12.2 is geared for bringing bug fixes and expanded hardware support to current FreeBSD 12 users. This weekend marks the availability of the first beta release on the road to FreeBSD 12.2.
There are the FreeBSD 12.2-BETA1 images available for testing while the change-log remains in progress.
Following today's beta one release are plans for weekly betas before the release candidates kick off at the start of October. If all goes well the FreeBSD 12.2-RELEASE will happen around the tail end of October. FreeBSD 13.0-RELEASE meanwhile is aiming for the end of March.
Add A Comment