FreeBSD 12.2 Beta Available For Testing
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 12 September 2020 at 02:22 PM EDT. Add A Comment
BSD --
While FreeBSD 13 is aiming for release around March of 2021, FreeBSD 12.2 is on the way for releasing next month as the next stable installment.

FreeBSD 12.2 is geared for bringing bug fixes and expanded hardware support to current FreeBSD 12 users. This weekend marks the availability of the first beta release on the road to FreeBSD 12.2.

There are the FreeBSD 12.2-BETA1 images available for testing while the change-log remains in progress.

Following today's beta one release are plans for weekly betas before the release candidates kick off at the start of October. If all goes well the FreeBSD 12.2-RELEASE will happen around the tail end of October. FreeBSD 13.0-RELEASE meanwhile is aiming for the end of March.
Add A Comment
Related News
OpenZFS Support Merged Into Mainline FreeBSD
GhostBSD 20.08.04 Shipping With Updated Packages - Including MATE 1.24
DragonFlyBSD Pulls In AMD Temperature Driver, SMN Support From FreeBSD
DragonFlyBSD Updates Its Intel + Radeon Linux-Ported Graphics Driver Code
NetBSD Is Making Progress On Benchmarking For Performance/Regression Testing
DragonFlyBSD Lands New EXT2/3/4 File-System Driver
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Problems Debian Is Facing In 2020
C++20 Draft Approved As Major Update To C++ Programming Language
Faster Reading From /dev/zero With Linux 5.10
PipeWire Is In Increasingly Great Shape - Ready For More User Testing
Ubuntu 20.10 Adding Active Directory Support To The Installer
AMD Sends In More Radeon "Navi 2" Updates For Linux 5.10 Kernel
Machine Check Banks To Double With Future AMD CPUs
Android 11 Released, Now Available Via Open-Source Project