The second beta of the forthcoming FreeBSD 12.2 is now available with a fair number of prominent changes accumulating over the past week.
It was just last week FreeBSD 12.2 Beta was released as the first test build of this next BSD OS installment due out in just over one month's time and ahead of FreeBSD 13.0 due out around late March of next year. Even with just one week passing and hitting the second beta, a number of notable changes have made it into FreeBSD 12.2-BETA2.
Highlights for FreeBSD 12.2-BETA2 include:
- Updated wireless drivers including Qualcomm/Atheros ATH and 802.11n support for the RUN and OTUS WiFi drivers. There is also support for the Novatel MiFi 8000/8800 series with the URNDIS driver.
- The Intel ICE driver has been introduced, similar to Linux. Intel ICE is for supporting Intel E800 series 100Gb Ethernet cards.
- TRIM support for Bhyve with the VirtIO-BLK back-end.
- Fixes to the LLVM Compiler-RT support.
- An important PowerPC regression fix affecting the previous beta.
- A few security fixes.
More details on FreeBSD 12.2 BETA2 along with download links via the release announcement.
