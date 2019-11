FreeBSD 12.1 has released on-time as the first incremental update to last year's FreeBSD 12 Among the many changes with FreeBSD 12.1 are:- Many security updates/fixes from kernel memory disclosures and denial of service issues to buffer overflows.- GCC (4.2) on FreeBSD now dropped the "-Werror" by default.- The bundled Gzip utility now supports "-l" for XZ files.- Updates to its LLVM Clang toolchain up to version 8.0.1.- The LLD linker is now used by default on i386.- The libomp OpenMP library for LLVM Clang is now shipped by default!- The amdsmn/amdtemp drivers now supports Ryzen 2 host bridges and correct thermal reporting for the Threadripper 2990WX.- The FUSE file-system driver has new features and better performance.More details and downloads on FreeBSD 12.1 at FreeBSD.org