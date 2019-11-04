FreeBSD 12.1 Released With LLD Linker On i386 By Default, Now Shipping Libomp
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 4 November 2019 at 02:18 PM EST. Add A Comment
BSD --
FreeBSD 12.1 has released on-time as the first incremental update to last year's FreeBSD 12.

Among the many changes with FreeBSD 12.1 are:

- Many security updates/fixes from kernel memory disclosures and denial of service issues to buffer overflows.

- GCC (4.2) on FreeBSD now dropped the "-Werror" by default.

- The bundled Gzip utility now supports "-l" for XZ files.

- Updates to its LLVM Clang toolchain up to version 8.0.1.

- The LLD linker is now used by default on i386.

- The libomp OpenMP library for LLVM Clang is now shipped by default!

- The amdsmn/amdtemp drivers now supports Ryzen 2 host bridges and correct thermal reporting for the Threadripper 2990WX.

- The FUSE file-system driver has new features and better performance.

More details and downloads on FreeBSD 12.1 at FreeBSD.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
MidnightBSD 1.2 Brings Package Updates, Security/Bug Fixes
FreeBSD Lands Important ZFS Performance Fix For Some Going From ~60MB/s To ~600MB/s
GhostBSD 19.10 Released With Installation / UEFI Improvements
FreeBSD 12.1-RC2 Has Update For UEFI 2.7A, Various Bug Fixes
OpenBSD 6.6 Arrives: Disables GCC In Base For ARMv7/i386, SMP Improvements, AMDGPU Added
GhostBSD Reaffirms To Being TrueOS+BSD Desktop OS With Official MATE Desktop
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 19.10 Is The First Time We've Seen (X)Wayland Gaming Performance Match X.Org
Systemd Has A New Logo As Other Features Build Up For The Next Release
FreeBSD Lands Important ZFS Performance Fix For Some Going From ~60MB/s To ~600MB/s
Debian To Seek A General Resolution Over Their Init System Policy
BMW Continues Making Great Progress With Linux
Linux 5.4 Officially Deprecates Xen 32-bit PV Guest Support
Trimming systemd Halved The Boot Time On A PocketBeagle ARM Linux Board
Dell Now Offering More Ubuntu Developer Edition Options For Their Comet Lake XPS