FreeBSD 12.1 has released on-time as the first incremental update to last year's FreeBSD 12.
Among the many changes with FreeBSD 12.1 are:
- Many security updates/fixes from kernel memory disclosures and denial of service issues to buffer overflows.
- GCC (4.2) on FreeBSD now dropped the "-Werror" by default.
- The bundled Gzip utility now supports "-l" for XZ files.
- Updates to its LLVM Clang toolchain up to version 8.0.1.
- The LLD linker is now used by default on i386.
- The libomp OpenMP library for LLVM Clang is now shipped by default!
- The amdsmn/amdtemp drivers now supports Ryzen 2 host bridges and correct thermal reporting for the Threadripper 2990WX.
- The FUSE file-system driver has new features and better performance.
More details and downloads on FreeBSD 12.1 at FreeBSD.org.
