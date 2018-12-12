FreeBSD 12.0 Officially Released
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 12 December 2018
FreeBSD 12.0 has made its debut as the latest stable version of this popular BSD operating system.

FreeBSD 12.0 brings its compiler toolchain updated against LLVM 6.0.1, switches to OpenSSL 1.1.1a, the NUMA option is flipped on by default for AMD64 generic, significant VT driver improvements, various graphics driver improvements, NVMe device emulation for the Bhyve hypervisor, and a variety of other hardware support improvements.

The complete rundown of FreeBSD 12.0 changes can be found via the release announcement. More FreeBSD 12.0 benchmarks will be coming up soon on Phoronix and overall this release is looking great.
