FreeBSD 12.0-RC3 is out as likely the last test release before the official FreeBSD 12.0 debut in the next week.
Approaching the finish line, FreeBSD 12.0-RC3 is understandably light on changes besides some fixes. FreeBSD 12.0-RC3 has fixes for vulnerabilities within the NFS server code, various bug fixes, and also various memory leak fixes have also been addressed. That's about it for RC3.
FreeBSD 12.0-RELEASE is expected to happen in the days ahead barring any last minute issues. This big FreeBSD operating system upgrade rebases its default compiler to LLVM Clang 6.0.1, there is the usual variety of package updates, there is improved support for AMD Ryzen 2 / Threadripper 2 processors, a variety of 10/100 network drivers have been deprecated, the DRM graphics drivers have been deprecated in favor of just using the kernel modules in ports, and many other changes.
This month I'll be running some fresh BSD vs. Linux benchmarks with FreeBSD 12.0, DragonFlyBSD 5.4, and the other latest OS releases.
