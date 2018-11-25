FreeBSD 12.0 Release Candidate 2 is now available for testing ahead of the official release in December.
FreeBSD 12.0-RC2 now ships with its kernel debugging support in its different configurations disabled, which was accidentally left enabled after the recent code branching. This now puts the kernel in the release state, which should also help with the performance, and be interesting for benchmarking now upon the official release for seeing how FreeBSD 12.0 is competing with the BSD and Linux competition.
FreeBSD 12.0-RC2 has also updated against OpenSSL 1.1.1a, fixes /etc/ntp permissions, a src.conf tunable was added for building user-space with Retpolines enabled by the compiler (albeit disabled by default), and various other fixes.
More details on FreeBSD 12.0-RC2 via today's release announcement. A third release candidate is expected next week while the official FreeBSD 12.0-RELEASE should happen by mid-December.
1 Comment